The National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing Receives AIA’s Twenty-five Year Award
WASHINGTON – Jan. 8,
2019 – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is
honoring the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery in London— designed by Venturi,
Scott Brown and Associates (VSBA)—with its Twenty-five Year Award.
AIA’s Twenty-five Year Award is conferred on a building that has set a
precedent for the last 25-35 years and continues to set standards of excellence
for its architectural design and significance.
Architects Robert Venturi, FAIA, and Denise Scott Brown, FAIA—VSBA founding
principals—sought to relate the new wing to the National Gallery while
maintaining the wing’s own identity as a work of modern architecture. A play on
Italian Mannerism, the Sainsbury Wing demonstrates the architects’ sophisticated
but ironic acknowledgement of modern conditions while thoroughly exploring
classical architecture’s conventions. Providing grade access to the entire
gallery, the wing boasts an entrance accessible to all visitors, in direct
contrast to the original building.
Spanning 120,000-square-feet, Sainsbury Wing is one of the world’s most
visited collections of early Italian and Northern Renaissance paintings. Its
original design is still largely intact and has had few alterations since its
completion. In 2018, Historic England, the government arm charged with
protecting England’s historic treasures, bestowed Grade I status on the wing,
propelling it into the ranks of the country’s most architecturally significant
buildings.
About AIA
Founded
in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and
sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200
international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that
promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.
AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them
in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders
and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities,
institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct
to ensure the highest professional standards.
